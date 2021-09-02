Saturday, Sept. 4

Scott Lawrence & Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at noon.

Oreo Blue performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

The Masonic Lodge Cherokee #10 Labor Day Rodeo & Sam’s Amusements Carnival will be at Cherokee County Fairgrounds.

Sam’s Amusements Carnival will be at Park Hill Road.

Cherokee National Holiday Drive-in: Premiere Night will be held at 8 p.m. at One Fire Field.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo will be at Dewain’s Place.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Dewain’s Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.

Rockin the Dock Open Mic night at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.

Sam’s Amusements Carnival will be at Park Hill Road.

Pumpkin Hollow Band performs at the Deck at Cookson Village.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Open mic at Kroner & Baer is at 8 p.m.

Hunter & Josh perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

RC and Friends perform at Ned’s at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Diamond Stone Music Festival will be held at Diamond Head Resort.

Trivia Night is at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at 6 p.m. at the Branch.

Landon Walker performs at 9 p.m. at the Branch.

Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Wagoner Bluegrass & Chili will be all day.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Mason Jar Revival performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Wagoner Bluegrass and Chili event will be iWagoner all day.

