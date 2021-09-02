Saturday, Sept. 4
Scott Lawrence & Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at noon.
Oreo Blue performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
The Masonic Lodge Cherokee #10 Labor Day Rodeo & Sam’s Amusements Carnival will be at Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
Sam’s Amusements Carnival will be at Park Hill Road.
Cherokee National Holiday Drive-in: Premiere Night will be held at 8 p.m. at One Fire Field.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo will be at Dewain’s Place.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Dewain’s Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.
Rockin the Dock Open Mic night at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.
Sam’s Amusements Carnival will be at Park Hill Road.
Pumpkin Hollow Band performs at the Deck at Cookson Village.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Open mic at Kroner & Baer is at 8 p.m.
Hunter & Josh perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
RC and Friends perform at Ned’s at 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Diamond Stone Music Festival will be held at Diamond Head Resort.
Trivia Night is at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at 6 p.m. at the Branch.
Landon Walker performs at 9 p.m. at the Branch.
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Wagoner Bluegrass & Chili will be all day.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Mason Jar Revival performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Wagoner Bluegrass and Chili event will be iWagoner all day.
