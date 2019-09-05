Friday, Sept. 6
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Melissa Hembree plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Music starts at 6 p.m. for Blue Note Roundup at Hanging Rock Camp, 7453 N. Highway 10.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Rackensack plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Hosty performs at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Harley Tinsley plays at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Bar & Grill, Pettit Bayside Resort.
Free Kennedy plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Paul Benjaman plays at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Donut Run begins at 7 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
Blue Note Roundup happens at Hanging Rock Camp, 7453 N. Highway 10.
Tahlequah Tabletop Gamers meet at 9 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Dare to Dream events runs 5-7 p.m. at McIntosh Home, 26403 S. 591 Road.
ACT Awards Dinner and Dance begins at 7 p.m. in the ACT Gallery, Cort Mall.
Mason Jar Revival plays at 7:30 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Blake Allen Lillard plays at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
RC and The Ambers play at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Morgan Squared plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Sunday, Sept. 8
2nd Sunday at 2 program begins at 2 p.m. in ACT Gallery, Cort Mall.
Monday, Sept. 9
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Dr. Benjamin Hay trumpet recital begins at 7 p.m. in NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Auditions for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begin at 7 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Auditions for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begin at 7 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.
Girls Night Out Make-and-Take begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Live Event Trivia begins at 8:15 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Story Time begins at 3:30 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Writing Workshop begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Sound Bath begins at 7 p.m. in 108 Yoga Studio.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
