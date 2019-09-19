Friday, Sept. 20
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Music starts at 11:30 a.m. at Medicine Stone, Diamondhead Resort.
Micheal Rappe plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Mike Allen plays at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. in Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
“Mamma Mia" begins at 7:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
Trenton Fletcher plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.
Wayne Garner plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
plays at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
Music starts at 11:30 a.m. at Medicine Stone, Diamondhead Resort.
Outdoor Expo begins at noon at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Tahlequah Writers meet at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
“Mamma Mia" begins at 7:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
Tanglewood plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Mason Jar Revival plays at 8 p.m. at Piddle’s Place at Pettit Bayside Resort.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Empire plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Sunday, Sept. 22
“Mamma Mia" begins at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
Dragonfly painting class begins at 2 p.m. in Dena's Art Den, 108 S. Muskogee Ave.
RC & Friends Hangover Ball begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Sept. 23
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Beginning Coding Club for grades 4-6 meets at 4 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
NSU Homecoming Street Party begins at 6 p.m. at the Be the Change Fountain.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Toy Story Family Night begins at 5 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
"The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs" begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Keys High School Gym.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Artrageous performs at 7:30 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.
Fun with Fabric workshop begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Live Event Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Lego Club meets at 3:15 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Beginning Coding Club for grades 7-12 meets at 4 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Pinterest Interest begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.