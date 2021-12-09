Saturday, Dec. 11
Encore Performing Arts Society presents Breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. followed by Pancakes & Pictures with Santa, a sensory sensitive event at noon at 106 W. Shawnee St.
Christmas Card Club takes place at Ruby's at 7 p.m.
Tim Sheltom performs at Wagoner Civic Center at 7 p.m.
Hunter Ragland performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Gus Burns performs at The Branch, at noon.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 8 p.m.
Sean Harrison performs at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Creative Craft Corner at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30.
Paint and Sip at Kroner & Baer starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
The Encore Performing Arts Society presents "The Nutcracker" at Wagoner HS PAC at 7 p.m.
Andrew Harmon performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Michael Rappe & Co. perform at 8 p.m.
Bebo and the Evildoers perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Wreaths Across America at Fort Gibson National Cemetery starts at 11 a.m.
Patti Steele performs at The Branch at noon.
Pictures with Santa takes place at Norwood Rural Volunteer Fire Department at 2 p.m.
Wildcrafting Feast and Fellowship takes place at Restoration Farms at Peggs at 4 p.m.
The Encore Performing Arts Society presents "The Nutcracker" at Wagoner HS PAC at 7 p.m.
Postmen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Dance Night at Dewain's Place starts at 9:30 p.m.
