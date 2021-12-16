Saturday, Dec. 18
Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Three Forks Nature Center at 10:30 a.m.
Wreaths Across America at Fort Gibson National Cemetery starts at 11 a.m.
Patti Steele performs at The Branch at noon.
Pictures with Santa takes place at Norwood Rural Volunteer Fire Department at 2 p.m.
Wildcrafting Feast and Fellowship takes place at Restoration Farms at Peggs at 4 p.m.
The Encore Performing Arts Society presents "The Nutcracker" at Wagoner HS PAC at 7 p.m.
Hannah and the Postman performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Karaoke Dance Night at Dewain's Place featuring DJ Shawn Solo starts at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Christmas Experience at Tahlequah Roots Church starts at 10 a.m.
Christmas at Cornerstone at Cornerstone Fellowship starts at 10 a.m.
A free Christmas dinner to the public at noon will take place in Fellowship Hall of Crossway Baptist Church.
The Encore Performing Arts Society presents "The Nutcracker" at Wagoner HS PAC at 3 p.m.
Storytime with Santa at AB Coffee House starts at 5 p.m. in Fort Gibson. Must have tickets.
Dan Martin and his Friends performs at Dewain's Place at 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Sip and Paint with Carol takes place at Town Creek Mercantile at 6 p.m.
Beginning Macrame Christmas Edition starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dena's Art Den.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Blue Christmas service at Tahlequah United Methodist Church starts at 6:30 p.m.
Thurdsday, Dec. 23
510ers perform at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
TUMC Christmas Eve worship at Tahlequah United Methodist Church starts at 6:30 and 11 p.m.
JJ Baldwin performs at the Cherokee Casino at 7 p.m.
