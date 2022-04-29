Saturday, April 30
Red Fern Car and Bike Show starts at 8 a.m. by Tahlequah Walmart.
Goat Rally '22 at Eagle Bluff starts at 8 a.m.
Cory Lee performs at Red Fern Festival at Kroner & Baer at noon.
Red Fern Festival takes place downtown from noon to 9 p.m.
Steve Hamby & The Ways performs at The Branch at noon.
"Where the Red Fern Grows" (1974) movie screening starts at 2 p.m.
Cornhole tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 2 p.m.
Michael Rappe performs at Red Fern Fest Live at Kroner & Baer at 3 p.m.
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Red Fern Fest Live at Kroner & Baer at 4 p.m.
Jazz Day event at NSU Center for Performing Arts starts at 7 p.m.
Barton & Sweeney perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Dominic Roy performs at Red Fern Fest at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Mule Kick Reckoning performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Hi-Fi Hillbillies performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Miss Red Fern Pageant starts at 10 p.m. downtown.
Wednesday, May 4
Joe Mack performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Kroner and Baer & Rafa's will hold Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at 4 p.m.
Jeremy & Lyle perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Cinco de Drinko at Dewain's Place starts at 8 p.m. with a performance by Brandon Bethel.
Friday, May 6
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce's May Monthly Mingle at Newk's starts at 8 p.m.
Habitat For Humanity Ribbon-cutting at ReStore Rack at 10 a.m.
Sons of Turner perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Lyle Parman & The Slidebar Band perform at Cheroke Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Osage County performs at Dewain's Place at 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Graduation Cookout at Norris Park starts at 2:30 p.m.
Borrowed Money performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
