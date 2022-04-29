Saturday, April 30

Red Fern Car and Bike Show starts at 8 a.m. by Tahlequah Walmart.

Goat Rally '22 at Eagle Bluff starts at 8 a.m.

Cory Lee performs at Red Fern Festival at Kroner & Baer at noon.

Red Fern Festival takes place downtown from noon to 9 p.m.

Steve Hamby & The Ways performs at The Branch at noon.

"Where the Red Fern Grows" (1974) movie screening starts at 2 p.m.

Cornhole tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 2 p.m.

Michael Rappe performs at Red Fern Fest Live at Kroner & Baer at 3 p.m.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Red Fern Fest Live at Kroner & Baer at 4 p.m.

Jazz Day event at NSU Center for Performing Arts starts at 7 p.m.

Barton & Sweeney perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Dominic Roy performs at Red Fern Fest at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Mule Kick Reckoning performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

The Hi-Fi Hillbillies performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Miss Red Fern Pageant starts at 10 p.m. downtown.

Wednesday, May 4

Joe Mack performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Kroner and Baer & Rafa's will hold Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at 4 p.m.

Jeremy & Lyle perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Cinco de Drinko at Dewain's Place starts at 8 p.m. with a performance by Brandon Bethel.

Friday, May 6

Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce's May Monthly Mingle at Newk's starts at 8 p.m.

Habitat For Humanity Ribbon-cutting at ReStore Rack at 10 a.m.

Sons of Turner perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Lyle Parman & The Slidebar Band perform at Cheroke Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Osage County performs at Dewain's Place at 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Graduation Cookout at Norris Park starts at 2:30 p.m.

Borrowed Money performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

