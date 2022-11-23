MIAMI - Jim Brickman, multiple Grammy-nominated piano sensation, is back with his annual holiday tour "A Very Merry Christmas" at the Coleman Theatre in Miami on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
This joyful concert experience will blend yuletide memories and holiday favorites, along with Brickman's own hit songs like "The Gift," and "If You Believe."
The concert will wrap up the sweet sounds of the season as only he and his piano can do.
Brickman is the bestselling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was "No Words," and he's sold 8 million albums worldwide.
His vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, and many others.
He's written multiple books, starred in several TV concert specials, and is hosting the 22nd season of the syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."
The Coleman Theatre is at 103 N. Main St. in Miami. For more information, visit https://thecolemantheatre.org/jim-brickman-a-very-merry-christmas-at-the-coleman-theatre/.
