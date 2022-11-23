A Very SoNA Christmas on agenda

FAYYETTEVILLE - A Very SoNA Christmas is set to occur Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The event will be celebrating the beauty and magic of the season with a mix of holiday favorites, featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Singers under the direction of Terry Hicks, the UA Inspirational Chorale under the direction of Jeffrey Murdock, and guest soprano soloist Lenora Green-Turner. Best seats are available at the matinee.
For matinee or evening tickets, go to https://tickets.waltonartscenter.org/24353/
