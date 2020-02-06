Aaron Watson bringing indie country to Tulsa June 12

TULSA – Having hand-built his lauded career through songwriting, relentless touring and more than a dozen self-released albums, Aaron Watson is making a road stop at Hard Rock Live for a live show on June 12.
Tickets start at $29.50, and go on sale Feb. 13.
Watson’s independent Texas spirit and strong work ethic have kept him in the country scene for 20 years. With more than a dozen albums under his belt, Watson is exceeding major label-sized metrics while maintaining his independence.
His 2015 album, “The Underdog,” was the first independent album in the history of country music to top the Billboard Country Albums chart. Watson followed up that success in 2017 with “Vaquero,” with the Top 10 hit “Outta Style” earning a BMI Millionaire award. His latest album, “Red Bandana,” was released last year and received critical acclaim from several media outlets.
For more information on Watson, visit www.AaronWatson.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.