ACT announces 2nd Sunday speakers for new year

A group of talented and inspiring speakers join the line up for the third year of the Arts Council of Tahlequah's 2nd Sunday at 2 History and Humanities Series.
The program is open to the community as a free event to celebrate writers, feature area nonprofits, and learn more about regional history from a variety of perspectives. ACT hosts the talks and more on the second Sunday of each month at the ACT Gallery in the downtown Tahlequah Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
New ACT board member Faith Phillips will kick off the year with a program and book signing on Jan. 12.
Phillips is due to release her fourth book, "Come Catfish Moon," in 2020, and she will discuss her evolution from an Adair County dreamer, to attorney, to author, and now a high school literature and creative writing instructor.
February brings Linda Cheatham, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Tahlequah; March is the return of Ernestine Berry, director of the United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center and Museum; and April is author Regina McLemore for a program and book signing.
May brings daughter and father duo Kathy Tibbits and Gene Carter to reminisce about Tahlequah History. This program will be on the third Sunday due to Mother's Day.
June will have Marla Saeger, director of the Tahlequah Farmers Market; July will focus on Bigfoot with a program and book signing by Paul Buckner; and August is Meigs Jewelry owner Todd Mutzig discussing Tahlequah history from growing up in a family business.
September features Dr. Alan Atkinson teaching about a tea ceremony with a concentration of all the major art forms in Japan: calligraphy, flower arranging, painting, architecture, garden design, as well as the secrets of wabi-sabi. Atkinson is a member of the Oklahoma Arts Council and director of Visual Arts and Capitol Collections.
October is Jay Hannah, for the third year, to discuss Post Office Art; November is local historian Beth Herrington, also for the third year; and closing out 2020 is Chris Murphy for a program and book signing. Murphy teaches creative writing at Northeastern State University and is an ACT board member.
For more information on these programs, art shows and classes, and how to become a member of ACT, visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com.
