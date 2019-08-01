The Arts Council of Tahlequah Summer Arts and Leadership Day Camp will celebrate with a Finale featuring an art exhibit and fashion show this Friday, Aug. 2, at noon in the Gallery at Cort Mall.
All campers who have attended throughout this summer's eight-week camp can participate in the fun. Workman's is partnering with ACT for the fashion show and music will be provided by Bear Creek Troupe.
The community is invited.
Membership in ACT is $20 annually. Visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com for information.
