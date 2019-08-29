Celebrating five years of community service through the arts continues into the fall and winter for the Arts Council of Tahlequah.
An award-winning, master artist, Karen St. Clair will offer a watercolor class on Saturday, Sept. 7, for $95. Pre-registration and a deposit are needed to secure a spot in this class. She won first place in the Plein Air Red Fern competition with a painting of the Franklin Castle, and is a member of the American Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society, Green Country Watercolor Society and International Association of Pastel Society, Oklahoma Pastel Society, and more. Check out her art at karenstclairart.com
October brings a Bobby Martin workshop.
A variety of art will be on exhibit and for sale in the ACT Gallery this fall.
In September, aficionados can enjoy the exhibit of members of Tahlequah Watercolor in the ACT Gallery.
October's exhibit theme is "Myths, Legends and Lore," and is open to all members of ACT. Membership is $20 annually.
November will feature the Fin and Feather Jerri's Scissortail Artists.
The monthly history and humanities lecture series, 2nd Sunday at 2, features a return of Jay Hannah on Sept. 8, speaking about the Kiowa 5, murals and more. October brings Harold Aldridge with history of the blues. Jonathan Edwards will visit in November for the History of Art, and closing out 2019 in December will be Sandra Becker and Peggy Kaney with a Tahlequah Community Playhouse Costume History Fashion Show.
The first Sunday in December will be the fifth annual Winter Concert.
The fifth annual Tri-County Art Show will be hosted by Muskogee Art Guild in December.
Visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com for more information and to join.
