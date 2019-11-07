ACT December slate includes art exhibit, winter concert

November is bringing new artists to the Arts Council of Tahlequah Gallery in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
Jerri's Scissortail Fin and Feather Artists exhibit opens with a reception Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. The community is invited to a meet-and-greet with the artists Wanda Risley, Barb Chapman, Frances Fraser, Glorili Pruitt, Cheri Rachel, Linda Venable, Joyce Mannon, Jon Edwards, and Renee Fite.
Most of the artworks are original oil and a few watercolor. Paintings may make for good Christmas or birthday gift-giving and decorating a home or office. The show runs through Jan. 1
A History of Art is the topic of Jon Edwards' presentation for the Second Sunday at 2 History and Humanities program following the reception at 2 p.m.
Mandophonics will open the sixth annual Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Church of Tahlequah on College Avenue. Adding to the music are Hanson Johnson, Wes Combs, Bob and Stephanie Martin, the 3Fs of Carl Farinelli, John Fite and Brett Fitzgerald, Bear Creek Troupe, a Sugar Plum Fairy, and Oklahoma Kids.
The fifth annual Tri-County Art Show, originated by ACT, is hosted this December by the Muskogee Art Guild, and features art by members of ACT, MAG and the Wagoner Arts Alliance. In 2020, the group plans to grow the event to a regional show.
A History of Fashion, featuring Tahlequah Community Playhouse costumers Peggy Kaney and Sandra Becker, will wrap up the 2nd Sunday at 2 Humanities Series on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.
ACT Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com for upcoming classes, workshops and events.
