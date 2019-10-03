From mermaids to superheroes, history and life are filled with fantasy, and for October, artists are invited to join the juried show "Myths, Legends and Lore" at the Arts Council of Tahlequah Gallery in Cort Mall downtown.
This show is open to all artists to bring the magical and marvelous myths to life through all art mediums. Ready-to-hang or display art can be taken to the downtown gallery this week, a donation is $5 per juried piece for ACT members, or $10 per piece for nonmembers. Artists can submit up to three pieces or as space is available. Annual ACT memberships are $20.
"Myth's, Legend's and Lore" opens on Friday, Oct. 4, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31. Follow the arts and artists, events and fun at www.artscounciltahlequah.com
