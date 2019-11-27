ACT to offer Winter Concert Sunday

Music is a lovely way to begin the holiday season, and this Sunday at 2, the public is invited to the 6th annual Winter Concert hosted by the Arts Council of Tahlequah at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, corner of College and Delaware.
Spreading the love musically the Mandophonics bright and lively tunes are guaranteed to bring a smile to every heart. Adding to the beautiful and uplifting music are Hansen Johnson and John Fite, Wes Combs and friends, Bob and Stephanie Martin, Bear Creek Troupe, Lacy Ullrich as the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Center for Performing Arts/Encore Society Nutcracker and Oklahoma Kids. Jadyn Dawson, Katelyn Myers, Nicolle Torres,This concert is free and the community is welcome to enjoy this gift of song from talented musicians and friends.,
Next Sunday, Dec.8, at 2 p.m. is the final ACT event of the year, and celebration of the group's fifth anniversary. "A History of Fashion" features Tahlequah Community Playhouse costumers Peggy Kaney and Sandra Becker and will wrap up the 2nd Sunday at 2 Humanities Series with a unique presentation, free to the public..
The ACT Gallery in Cort Mall has art prices beginning at $50. The ACT Gallery in Cort Mall is at 215 S. Muskogee Avenue. Visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com for upcoming classes, workshops and events.
