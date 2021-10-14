Arts Under the Stars is a new event from the Arts Council of Tahlequah, and its first since the start of the pandemic.
This invitation-only event will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 and will include a tour of Pat Synar's foundry, a collection of bells he's created, and other collectibles, such as fossils and pottery. It will also feature Cherokee storyteller Robert Lewis and an art gift "giveaway," along with refreshments and live acoustic music.
Each board member can host four guests who pay $100 to attend and will leave with a piece of art of their choosing, from paintings and prints, to a handmade quilt, opera/voice lessons and more. Contact a board member or email reneefite777@gmail.com or callie-chunestudy@cherokee.org. Board members are Chris Murphy, Callie Chunestudy, Steve Cypert, Faith Phillips, Whitney Myers, Brenda Bradford, Loyal Plumb and Fite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.