Joyful music and harmony are the gifts the Arts Council of Tahlequah will share this Sunday at a free concert, “Hello Holidays!”
“We consider this annual program of beautiful music a gift to the community,” said Renee Fite, president of ACT.
This year, the event will be held Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
New this year is the opportunity for artists and artisans to set up booths or bring items to sell. Patrons can visit vendors before the music begins, and following the concert. Guests can shop anytime during the program.
This event celebrates the holiday season with beautiful and inspirational music to begin the busy month with peace and harmony.
“While some will sing or perform Christmas selections, it is more than a Christmas concert per se, offering a variety of music. We hope people will relax and just feel good in the moment, and perhaps enjoy singing along with some of the familiar music,” Fite said.
From spiritual to joyful, musical performances will include soloists from the Northeastern State University Joint Voice Studio, Mandophonics, Neicey and Joel Finch and Debbie Duvall of Oklahoma Wildlife, Wes Combs and Janine Loubier, Dennis Tibbits, Scott Lawrence, Steve Cypert and John Fite.
To provide an opportunity to shop for unique Christmas gifts, and for artists and artisans to bring their crafts and arts to be available for purchase, ACT is hosting this arts aspect of the event. Those who would like to set up can email reneefite777@gmail.com or text 918 457-7345. A few tables will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, but vendors are welcome to bring their own set up. A donation by vendors is appreciated.
