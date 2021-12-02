The community is invited to the annual Arts Council of Tahlequah Winter Concert, this Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
“Hello Holidays!” is a program of music to share peace and joy to begin the busy holiday months, and there is no admission. Artists and artisans are invited to set up to sell items for holiday gift-giving. Performers include Northeastern State University Joint Voice Studio; Mandophonics; Neicey and Joel Finch and Debbie Duvall of Oklahoma Wildlife; Wes Combs and Janine Loubier; and Dennis Tibbits, Scott Lawrence, Steve Cypert and John Fite.
Email reneefite777@gmail.com for more info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.