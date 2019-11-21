The Arts Council of Tahlequah has a mission to use visual, performing and literary arts to improve the community and enhance the quality of life for individuals in the area.
With only a few events left in the year, ACT members are excited to share their love of the arts and ways they have assisted the community.
Faith Phillips is a fairly new board member, as well as an author and English teacher at Stilwell High School. She was drawn to ACT by the charisma of its board members after being invited to help organize ACT's annual fundraiser.
"When I first met with them, I picked up on this driven sense of purpose and a refreshing authenticity. Here was this eclectic crew of painters, writers, curators, educators, patrons - the most unique gathering of people, all with the unified purpose of fostering art in this community," said Phillips.
"It was an irresistible calling."
She said the group's chemistry is magnetic when they all get together.
"The council members are just so creative and funny. We have fun together, and that's the kind of work environment where I thrive," said Phillips.
Founding ACT board member Dr. Carl Farinelli, who is also a musician and teacher, said he supports the arts for many reasons.
"As an educator who came back from a childhood of migrant farming, poverty, and finally dropping out, I have always looked at arts for their didactic power in helping kids who have learning differences or who just get behind because of life's difficulties, or because the 'regular' education system does not adequately accommodate their needs," said Farinelli.
Arts and humanities education is a major focus for ACT. In the summer, members host a leadership camp for area youth, and each month, the 2nd Sunday at 2 program has a guest speaker. Many presenters are artists, musicians, or historians. Sandra Becker and Peggy Kaney, costumers for the Tahlequah Community Playhouse, will give a history of fashion on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
The Cort Mall is the home of the ACT Gallery, which features rotating exhibits of area and regional artists, through group and individual art shows. Those will be juried beginning in 2020, according to Renee Fite, ACT president and founding member.
"While ACT does operate an art gallery, the function of the nonprofit is to support all the arts groups in town," said Fite. "We are always appreciative of the volunteers and community support for the arts."
ACT has partnered with the city of Tahlequah TahlequaH2o event, adding music and artists; with the Red Fern Festival, offering an outdoor painting aspect; and it recognizes others in the community who support the arts. This year, Craig and Patsy Clifford are the 2019 recipients of the Art Volunteers of the Year for 30-plus years of being part of the Tahlequah Community Playhouse, and Gena McPhail with Tour Tahlequah is Arts Supporter of the Year.
A big community celebration of arts and music is hosted by ACT each December.
The sixth annual Winter Concert will be Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
"I look at the Winter Concert as the kickoff of the holiday season, right on the heels of Thanksgiving. Hello, holidays!" said Max McCullough, who founded the opening group, Mandophonics. "There's always plenty going on in Tahlequah musically, but this is a chance for people to see some great local entertainment without going to a restaurant, bar or auditorium."
McCullough supports the Arts Council because he believes in the arts "as a critical requirement for keeping life in balance and broadening our perspective on why we're here on earth."
"I moved here from the Washington, D.C., area, where there was much to see, do and enjoy, and while we will never have a Smithsonian, Corcoran or Kennedy Center close by, I think it's important to bring to the forefront what we do have and foster an environment where people want to be involved and be a part of it, whether as artists, observers or patrons," said McCullough. "I believe if you're going to live in a community, you need to be a part of it, try to understand it and take advantage of what it has to offer."
The Mandophonics have opened the Winter Concert the past few years, and it's a free event open to the public.
"The program is not only Christmas music, but beautiful, peaceful harmonies, like Bon and Stephanie Martin," said Fite. "The Arts Council is giving the gift of memorable, uplifting music as a lovely start to the season."
Other performers include Oklahoma Kids, Wes Combs, Hanson Johnson, The 3Fs of Carl Farinelli, Brett Fitzgerald and John Fite, and the Bear Creek Troupe will close the event. Making a special appearance will be the Sugar Plum Fairy from Encore Performing Society's "The Nutcracker."
"This is our best-attended event," said Fite, who added that the concert, summer camp, and Plein Air Red Fern are already being planned for 2020. "Our upcoming goals include cataloging all public art in the county, including murals and statues, to create a guide for the public, develop a youth arts and leadership council, and, as always, to seek ways to integrate an art component into ongoing or new events."
Check it out
To become an ACT member or to learn more, visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.