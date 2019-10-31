The "Killers of the Flower Moon" production team are inviting Osage and other Native American men and women for the second wave of casting on the feature film.
Producers are seeking individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles. Children under 16 will be seen at a separate casting call, to be announced at a later date.
Interested parties have two opportunities to apply: Wednesday, Nov. 13, noon to 5 p.m., Renaissance Waterford Marriott, 6300 Waterford Blvd. in Oklahoma City; and Saturday, Nov. 16, noon to 5 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Warren Place 6110 S. Yale Ave., in Tulsa.
No preparation is necessary. Full-length photos will be taken on site. Females are asked not to wear false eyelashes or heavy makeup. Foundation is fine, but they are looking for a fresh and natural look. Everyone will be measured for sizes, and should wear form-fitting clothing, such as T-shirt and jeans.
Anyone who wants to be in the movie should start to grow out their hair and eyebrows, so they can be styled according to the era of the story. Open calls take time, so attendees should plan accordingly.
Any Osage and Native American actors in the area who cannot make it to this casting call and would like to be considered should send a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com. Use "KFM Casting" in the subject line.
Everyone interested in being an extra in the movie should submit a current photo and contact information to kotfmcasting@yahoo.com with "KFM Extra" in the subject line. Any other inquiries about the production can be emailed to KFMGeneral@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.