TULSA – Ahha Tulsa will host a series of events open to the public this holiday season.
The first is Wrapper’s Delight on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. Entrance to this event is included with regular admission to Ahha. Guests can create their own wrapping paper and gift bags while listening to local hip hop artists. Adult and non-adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Ahha Tulsa is also hosting an Art Bazaar during the already scheduled First Friday Dec. 3, 5 to 9 p.m. There will be free access to the garden and local artists will be selling art along with live music. Adult and non-adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Ornament decorating will also be available at OMG! Ornaments! on Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can bring their own ornament to decorate for free, or purchase ornaments from $1-3. A variety of art supplies from the Studio will be available for artists of all ages to use. Adult and non-adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Lastly, Ahha Tulsa is booking Holiday Studio Soirees. There are a limited number of slots available for booking. Create holiday art projects in a festive environment with optional food and beverage provided by Ahha. These private events can accommodate up to 17 people for 3 hours. Choose from a variety of creative projects, including: tacky sweater decoration, winter wreaths and garlands, or a decorative trio of modern trees. All Holiday Studio Soirees are a make-and-take style event and can be used for friends, families, corporate holiday parties, birthday parties, or more. To book a soiree, contact Krystal Grizzle kgrizzle@ahhatulsa.org.
Ahha Tulsa is on 101 E. Archer St. in Tulsa.
