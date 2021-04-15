TULSA - The Tulsa Air and Space Museum announces the opportunity for visitors to support the museum by sponsoring tables or purchasing tickets to attend the 2021 Aviator Ball event.The Apollo and Wine event will be May 22, 5-9 p.m., at the museum, 3624 N. 74th East Ave. in Tulsa.
The event will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 13 and 14 with an All-"Star" Astronaut cast consisting of Oklahoma Native General Thomas P. Stafford, Fred Haise and Charlie Duke. Another Oklahoma astronaut, Dr. John B. Herrington, Chickasaw citizen, will be master of ceremonies. Herrington served as mission specialist on Shuttle Mission STS-113, and performed three space walks.
Apollo 14 was crewed by Oklahoman Stuart "Stu" Roosa who carried tree seeds into space that began the Moon Tree Foundation. Two Moon Trees will be planted with ceremony, and one will be auctioned.
Apollo 13 crew member Fred Haise graduated from Oklahoma University before being selected as an astronaut. Haise later performed test landings with the Space Shuttle Enterprise, after being released from the back of a 747 jet that NASA purchased from American Airlines.
Charles Duke served on the crew of Apollo 16, and stepped onto the moon surface to perform experiments and collect lunar samples. A moon rock will be on display at the event, on loan from Johnson Space Center.
The event will include an outdoor cocktail hour 5-5:45 p.m. Live music from the Tulsa Community College Signature Symphony, and a duet from the Texas band of Spur 327, will provide entertainment. Ticket prices and museum hours are at www.tulsamuseum.org. Email AviatorBall@TulsaMuseum.org.
