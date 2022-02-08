Air Supply to perform at River Spirit Casino's The Cove

Air Supply is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Thursday, April 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale Feb. 11.
Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975 on the first day of rehearsals for the Australian production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Sydney. After the evening performance of Jesus Christ Superstar, they would play in coffee bars, pizza parlors, and anywhere else they could to hone their vocal skills.
By 1980, the duo had secured its own record deal. seven consecutive Top-5 singles and the albums "Lost in Love," "The One that You Love," Now and Forever" and "The Greatest Hits" sold in excess of 20 million copies. Lost in Love was named song of the year in 1980, and along with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.
The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple but majestic compositions created a unique sound that would be forever known as Air Supply.
