AJ McLean, DJ Lux to take over Hard Rock turntables

TULSA - On the heels of the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour, member AJ McLean has joined forces with record producer, mixer and writer DJ Lux to form ATCK. The duo have announced they will perform their new EDM-centric live show at Riff's and the brand-new Amp Bar inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Jan. 17 and 18.
ATCK will perform at Riff's Jan. 17, and on Jan. 18, the group will move to Amp Bar. Both shows start at 8 p.m., and will be free and open to the public.
McLean is one of five members of Backstreet Boys, the best-selling boy band in history, having sold more than 140 million records and earning themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life," the group's Las Vegas residency between 2017 and 2019, was the fastest-selling and most attended residency in Las Vegas history. In just the first nine shows, it grossed more than $5 million.
Brandon Mashburn, also known as DJ Lux, has traveled all over the world. On top of being a touring musician since he was a teenager, he has produced for TrustCOMPANY and up-and-comers Before You Exit; mixed records for U2 and Beyoncé, among others; and penned songs for Bruno Mars with partners The Jackie Boyz. He started his own production company prior to forming ATCK.
For more information on ATCK, visit www.facebook.com/OfficialATCK.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
