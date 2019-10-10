Aldridge to speak at 2nd Sunday event

Dr. Harold Aldridge is the featured guest speaker Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. for the 2nd Sunday at 2 monthly history and humanities program at the Arts Council of Tahlequah Art Gallery in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
The community is invited, as always, and it's free.
"Known for his blues music and storytelling, Aldridge is always a crowd pleaser, and the event has been popular the past two years he has performed for 2nd Sunday at 2," said Renee Fite, ACT president.
Donations are appreciated and go toward supporting area arts and artists, prize money for art shows, youth art classes and programs, and other annual events such as the Winter Concert on Dec. 1.
For more information, visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.