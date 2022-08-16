Alice Cooper to ignite Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 28

TULSA – The iconic Alice Cooper, known for pioneering a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock, is making his way to Tulsa and performing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 28.
Tickets start at $89.50 and went on sale Aug. 11.
Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, Alice Cooper’s crew created a stage show that features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Cooper soon moved to Phoenix with his family. The Alice Cooper band formed in high school and was discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles, where he signed them to his record label.
Their collaboration with young record producer Bob Ezrin led to the breakthrough third album, “Love It to Death,” which hit the charts in 1971, followed by “Killer,” “School’s Out,” “Billion Dollar Babies” and “Muscle of Love.” The year 1974 saw the release of a “Greatest Hits” album, and then Cooper, in 1975, released his first solo album, “Welcome to My Nightmare.” A succession of hit singles followed, including “You & Me,” and classic albums, including “Lace and Whiskey” and “From The Inside.”
In the 1980s, Cooper explored different sounds, highlighted by the new wavish album, “Flush the Fashion,” the heavy metal “Constrictor” and “Raise Your Fist and Yell,” and then 1989’s melodic hard rock album “Trash,” which features the massive hit single “Poison” and became his biggest-selling album and single worldwide. During this period. Alice also appeared in the horror films “Monster Dog” and “John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness” and recorded songs for the soundtracks to “Roadie,” “Class of 1984,” “Friday the 13 Part VI: Jason Lives” and “Wes Craven’s Shocker.”
Twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper continues to be very productive and busy, writing, recording and releasing the albums “Brutal Planet,” “Dragon Town,” “The Eyes of Alice Cooper,” “Dirty Diamonds," “Along Came a Spider,” "Welcome 2 My Nightmare," 2017’s “Paranormal,” and 2018’s “Live at L’Olympia Paris,” plus "Old School 1964-1974," a limited edition box set celebrating the original band. Alice, Dennis, Neal, Michael, and the late Glen Buxton (posthumously) were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March 2011.
Though his 2020 worldwide concert tour, dubbed “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back,” was cut short by the pandemic, he’s been able to bring his iconic brand of rock ‘n’ roll to fans on five continents with dozens of shows across North America and Europe through 2022.
His 2021-2022 “Detroit Muscle” tour, following the 2021 release of his “Detroit Stories” album (which entered the Billboard Album chart at No. 1 upon release) will have covered 113 shows in 34 states, 17 countries and one Caribbean cruise between September 2021 and October 2022, all while still also hosting his “Nights With Alice Cooper” syndicated radio show five nights a week.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to award-winning live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918) 384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
