Allie Colleen to be 'Playin’ House' in SEVEN Bar July 23

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Owasso native and American folk country artist Allie Colleen is bringing her sound and songwriting passion to Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs for a free show on Saturday, July 23, at 9 p.m.
The show is open to the public ages 21 and up.
A Belmont University graduate, Allie Colleen has created a music style that’s truly her own. One of her original songs, “Close Enough,” has garnered more than 715,000 views on YouTube, and her social media following continues to grow each year. She’s been recognized as Artist of the Week on Bobby Bones’ Top 30 Countdown and named the 2022 Country Evolution Artist to Watch, Top Ten on Women in Country playlist, one of three artists “On The Verge” by Nash News, among many others.
In 2021, Colleen released her highly anticipated debut album, “STONES (I Don’t Give A…),” with the first single, “Playin’ House.” Her music style defines how life shaped her, alongside the personal lyrics and transparency in both her vocals and performance.
For more information on Allie Colleen, visit www.AllieColleenMusic.com.
