TULSA -Tulsa musicians Nightingale, Brad Absher & The Superials, Jacob Tovar, and Paul Benjaman's Sunday Nite Thing will perform at Horton Records seventh annual Rock 'n Folk 'n (no) Chili Cook-off Saturday Nov. 7, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom, Brian Horton, President of the local nonprofit record label, announced today.
Tickets are on sale for a limited number of reserved-seating, socially distanced tables of four for $160 plus fees. The price includes four chili meal boxes catered by Lambrusco'z. There will be a silent auction during the event, which will include a new painting by Tulsa artist Chris Mantle. Guests are required to comply with a COVID-19 protocol, and masks must be worn when not seated.
Tickets are available online only at cainsballroom.com.
A free livestream of the event is provided on the Cain's Facebook page.
In past years, this all-ages, family-friendly fundraiser has featured a competition with chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants and local musicians. This year, with the health and safety of those attending the show in mind, samples will not be provided at the event. Instead, participating restaurants will have chili on their menus, and patrons can go online to vote for their favorite chili from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Participating restaurants include High Dive, Lambrusco'z, Laffa, Ike's, McNellie's, The Brook, The Wurst at Mother Road Market, Mr. Nice Guys at Mother Road Market, and Knotty Pig. Winners will be announced during the Nov. 7 fundraiser. Follow the Horton Records' social media accounts for more information and the link to vote, or visit hortonrecords.org.
"With everyone's safety in mind, this year's event will look a little different than it has in previous years. We will be limiting the number of tickets available in person at the venue, and we'll be providing a livestream for those who prefer to participate from home," said Brian Horton, president of Horton Records. "We definitely have a great lineup of music, and it will be an entertaining evening for everyone. We're grateful for the support that enables us to further our mission to help Oklahoma artists grow and develop and release music which collectively raises the profile of our community and continues to build on the rich tradition of this region."
For more information, visit www.hortonrecords.org.
