TULSA – Ambrosia, the band known and loved by a multitude of fans since the 1970s, is teaming up with Maxine Nightingale, John Ford Coley, Al Stewart, and the “Voice of Player” Peter Beckett for a magical night performing all of their Billboard Top 40 hits from the 1970s and 1980s with “Rock the Dock” at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $45.50, and will go on sale March 31.
Today’s so-called “yacht rock” music scene would not be the same without the contributions from the artists in “Rock the Dock.” Ambrosia is now more alive and compelling than ever. The five-time Grammy-nominated ensemble achieved five Top 40 singles, including “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me.” They continue to receive frequent radio airplay, gain the admiration and respect of the musical community, and sell out concerts around the world.
Maxine Nightingale is best known for her debut multiplatinum single “Right Back Where We Started From,” which was No. 1 in 24 countries around the world. In 1976, she was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist of the Year and her album “Lead Me On” was then certified multiplatinum in 20 countries.
John Ford Coley is most revered as half of the Grammy-nominated duo England Dan and John Ford Coley. Churning out many memorable hits during this era, some of John Ford Coley’s songs are “Love Is the Answer,” “Gone Too Far,” “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight,” “We’ll Never Have To Say Goodbye Again,” “Nights Are Forever Without You,” and “Sad To Belong.”
Al Stewart’s legendary stardom is anchored by hit songs of the 1970s like “On the Border,” “Roads to Moscow,” “Time Passages,” and “Year of the Cat.” Billboard Magazine called “Year of the Cat” one of the greatest records of its time. Over the years, Al has performed with Andy Summers of the Police, Robert Fripp, Bob Dylan, John Martyn, Jimmy Page, Yoko Ono, and Fairport Convention.
Peter Beckett, known as “The Voice of Player,” is the original lead singer and songwriter of the band Player. Player was voted by Billboard Magazine’s honor roll as Best New Single Artist for 1978 for their international No. 1 hit “Baby Come Back.” As a follow-up on the record charts, Beckett and Player also enjoyed great success with their hit “This Time I’m in It for Love.”
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
