TULSA – America has postponed its Feb. 24 show at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, citing illness within the touring party.
In an official statement, publicists said: “Regrettably, owing to a COVID dilemma, America has found it medically necessary to postpone their [Feb. 24] concert. The band sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience to all ticket holders. They appreciate your understanding and continued support in these trying times.”
America will now perform inside Hard Rock Live on July 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets purchased for this show will be honored on the new date. Additional tickets are available at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
