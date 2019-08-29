America to take stage in Tulsa again Nov. 7

TULSA - Iconic classic rock favorite America is bringing all of their greatest hits to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 7.
Tickets start at $34.50. All guests must be 21 or older.
America has amassed six certified gold and-or platinum albums, including their first greatest hits collection, "History," which now has over 4 million copies sold since its release in 1975.
The band is known for its renowned hits like "Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," "Tin Man," "I Need You," "Lonely People" and "Sister Golden Hair," which all have over 10 million streams on Spotify and were considered cornerstones of the 1970s' Top 40 and FM rock radio.
Lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell continue to transcend borders in their uplifting music with more recent records like "Here & Now" and "Back Pages." America's audience continues to grow, with first, second and even third generations all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal.
For more information on America, visit www.VenturaHighway.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
