American Idol star to come to Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Bringing American Idol on the road, this year’s winner Noah Thompson and leading country comrade HunterGirl are joining forces and making a stop at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs.
The Nov. 23 show is free and open to the public for those 21 years old and older. The performance will start at 8 p.m. inside SEVEN.
America named Thompson, a Kentucky-born construction worker, the next American Idol this past season. What once seemed a distant dream for the country musician, is now a reality after performing for 2.5 million television viewers. During his winning season, Thompson released his debut single “One Day Tonight,” a catchy romantic track that shot quickly to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country charts. It continues to earn nearly 1 million streams each week.
Thompson is taking it all in and finding his footing as he prepares to release new music with 19 Recordings under an exclusive license to BBR Music Group. He’s writing songs and working with some of the most sought-after tunesmiths in Nashville, and he is working with notable producer Jimmy Robbins – Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Mickey Guyton.
HunterGirl hails from the neighboring state of Tennessee, where the singer-songwriter has been performing since she was 3 years old and writing songs since age 9. She performed on this year’s season of American Idol, where she delivered standout performances that have been cited by Taste of Country as “impressive,” “shining,” “chill-worthy,” and “glowing,” winning the hearts of millions across the country. She’s shared the stage with country superstars Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans, and more. Her song “Red Bird” has made HunterGirl a rising country star to watch. She has appeared on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" and "Good Morning America."
For more information about Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, visit www.noahthompsonmusic.com and www.huntergirlsmusic.com.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
