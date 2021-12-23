'An Officer and a Gentleman' to take stage in January at Walton Arts Center

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Live theater and film worlds come together at Walton Arts Center in Jan. 4-9 when An Officer and a Gentleman takes to the stage.
The perfect way to kickoff 2022, this new production promises romance and drama alongside a sing-a-long-worthy score of music from the ‘80s.
The cast and crew of "An Officer and a Gentleman" was ready to hit the ground running with its national tour in early 2020. Then, the pandemic shut the production down along with all live theater.
“On the one hand, it was really difficult," said Producer Stephen Gabriel. “But then there was a terrific positive.”
The classic love story follows the original plot of the movie, but in a way that is updated to reflect the current times. Specifically, the show’s creative team wanted to bring the musical out of the ‘80s and into the present by placing a priority on the way that women are portrayed. Off the screen and onto the stage, the women are smarter, stronger and more empowered.
While the story is brought up-to-date, there is still plenty of nostalgia through the use of the costumes, sets and most notably the soundtrack. The songs of "An Officer and a Gentleman" consist of popular music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Packed with hits from Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge, Styx, Steve Winwood, and of course, the Academy Award-winning song from the film, “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes.
Celebrate a new year than with a new musical, and while you’re at it, treat yourself to a complete night out with a pre-show cocktail class 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. You’ll make and enjoy two show-themed cocktails in this hands-on class sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and Catering Unlimited. Cocktail class tickets are $35 plus applicable fees, and space is limited.
Ticket prices for "An Officer and a Gentleman" start at $41, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets for the show and the cocktail class in-person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box office, online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.