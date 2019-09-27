PAWNEE, Oklahoma - Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host "An Old-Fashioned Bed Turning" quilt presentation on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m. The program will be led by Martha Ray, and light refreshments will be served.
Preregistration is required by calling the museum at 918-762-2513.
In the 19th century, a young girl would have made 13 quilts before she got married. Before her wedding, her friends and family would visit to bring gifts and well wishes. During these visits, she would display all of her quilts on top of one another on a bed. She would then turn them back one at a time, telling stories about her life during the time she made that quilt and remembering the fabrics used and where she obtained them.
Ray will show participants original quilts from 1830 through 1930 in this traditional manner. Each quilt has a story - some true, and some that could be true. Several ladies from the Pawnee area will be bringing quilts with family stories to add to Ray's stack, giving the audience the opportunity to hear some local quilt stories.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday, 1-4 p.m.
For more information, call 918-762-2513 or email pawneebill@okhistory.org.
