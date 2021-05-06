Animal-themed exhibits on display in Edmond

EDMOND – The Edmond Historical Society and Museum currently has two animal-themed exhibits. “Bison in Art: Edmond Artists Depict the Buffalo” and “Where They Went: A Photographic History of Oklahoma Animals” will be on display through July.
The American bison who once roamed Edmond’s prairie have remained a strong presence in the creative minds of local artists. Bison in Art features a collection of 15 bison-inspired paintings, sculptures, carvings and hand crafts from the museum’s collection and local artists, spanning the dates of 1935 to 2021.
The inspiration piece for this exhibit, “Zuffalo 21,” was painted for the museum in January 2021 by local artist, Zonly Looman. He describes his neon-colored bison as “abstract pop expressionism.” Zonly, a Native American, often features the bison in his artwork.
“The buffalo represents abundance, peace, and new life to come. It’s also a warning to keep up with your prayer life and to give thanks. I call it the ‘buffalo blessing,’” Zonly said.
The oldest buffalo paintings represented in the collection date back to the 1930s. Edmondite Arthur Van Arsdale worked as a muralist for the New Deal’s Public Works of Art Program. His untitled painting features running bison amongst a collage of Western culture.
Carvings and sculptures of bison are also on display, including two wooden carvings by Quimby Enterline, a World War II veteran who was actively involved with the Edmond Historical Society & Museum. The other Edmond artists are: Rich Muno, Jay Tracy, and Jennifer Cocoma Hustis. Non-Edmond artists whose works are represented include: Gino Miles, James Earle Fraser and Joel Sartore.
Where They Went: A Photographic History of Oklahoma Animals is on loan from the Oklahoma History Center. The exhibit features 26 black-and-white images taken by Oklahoma photographers, dating from 1900 to 1968.
Most of the photographs include animals with people from various cross-sections of culture. Examples include: firemen driving a horse-drawn wagon, Seminole children playing with squirrels, and World War I sailors with a dog aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma. The photos visually express the friendly kinship between humans and their pets and farm animals.
The exhibit title is inspired by a phrase from a Will Rogers quote: “If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” The exhibit was created in 2018 through the support of the Kirkpatrick Foundation.
The Edmond Historical Society and Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Visit the museum website, www.edmondhistory.org, or call 405-340-0078 to learn more the museum.
