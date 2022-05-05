TULSA – Lip sync aficionados looking for a memorable time filled with laughter with friends or coworkers, while impacting the lives of adults with intellectual disabilities, can register for the Pathways 4th Annual Lip Sync Battle, July 19 at 6 p.m. at Pathways Adult Learning Center, 4102 E 61st St.
Teams must register online for the chance to be named Lip Sync Battle champions. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and best dance moves as well as grand prizes for audience choice and judge’s choice. Teams can be made up of one individual person or up to six people.
“What I love about the Lip Sync Battle is that I see people who may seem shy come out of their shell and shine,” said Lori Williamson, Pathways Program manager.
To register a team, buy admission tickets, or learn more, visit pathwaysok.org/battle/ or call 918-859-0060. All proceeds will make dreams come true for adults with intellectual disabilities.
