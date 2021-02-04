HOMINY - The Fred and Addie Drummond Home, 305 N. Price Ave., will host an exhibit of antique dolls throughout the month of February.
The exhibit will feature a wide array of German-made dolls, including dolls by Armand Marseille, Kestner, and Koppelsdorf. There also will be a large group of china and porcelain dolls.
Visitors are encouraged to tour the rest of the beautiful, historic Drummond Home. The three-story, Victorian-style house was built in 1905 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The antique doll exhibit is included with the regular admission fee. Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for seniors ages 62 and older; $4 for students, and free for children five and under. Regular hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 918-885-2374.
