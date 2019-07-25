OKLAHOMA CITY - Arts Council Oklahoma City is now accepting applications for visual artists for the 2020 Festival of the Arts.
Festival of the Arts, known as Oklahoma's rite of spring, has provided 54 years of excellence in fine arts, performances, and culinary arts. The festival runs for six days, April 21-26, at Bicentennial Park. It brings in more than 600,000 visitors and generates an average of $1.2 million in art sales.
Visual artists may submit up to two applications in the following categories: 2D media and 3D media. Mediums qualifying under 2D are: water painting, oil painting, drawing/digital/printmaking, photography, and 2D mixed media. Under 3D are: sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber, glass, and 3D mixed media.
Application deadline is Sept. 26, and the fee is $25. The application is at: www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=7735.
