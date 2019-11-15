OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Arts Council is accepting applications for the 2020 Leadership Arts program through Nov. 29. The program provides training for individuals working in arts and non-arts fields who are interested in learning how to use the arts to strengthen Oklahoma communities and schools.
Thirty individuals from across the state will be selected to participate in Leadership Arts, with curriculum focusing on the arts’ role in economic development, education, and quality of life. Diversity in cultural and geographic representation is emphasized in order to realize the full potential of the program.
Class members attend four two-day sessions in the spring where they participate in hands-on learning, group work, panel discussions, and tours of local art spaces. Each session takes place in a different location across Oklahoma. Participants learn about the cultural assets unique to each community. Class members must attend all sessions and the Oklahoma Arts Conference in the fall where they graduate from Leadership Arts during a special ceremony.
The 2020 Leadership Arts sessions will take place Feb. 27-28 at the Quartz Mountain Lodge in Lone Wolf; March 26-27 in Durant; April 30-May 1 in Ponca City; and, May 28-29 in Oklahoma City. The 2020 Oklahoma Arts Conference will take place Oct. 14-16 in Muskogee.
Tuition for Leadership Arts is $499 per person. Tuition covers all sessions, curriculum, tours, and registration for the Oklahoma Arts Conference. Participants are responsible for their travel, lodging, and food. Financial support for related expenses may be available.
Applications for 2020 Leadership Arts and information about financial assistance is available are available at arts.ok.gov.
For more information, contact Molly O’Connor at 405-521-2013 or molly.oconnor@arts.ok.gov.
