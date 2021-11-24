OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is seeking submissions from Oklahoma artists, ages 30 and younger, to participate as survey artists in their Momentum 2022 exhibition. The application for general survey will remain open until Jan. 13. The program is scheduled for March 25-27 and it is anticipated that it will return to an in-person event. The location will be announced in January 2022.
Guest curators narrow a highly competitive pool of artwork submissions for the coveted momentum spotlight positions. The guest curator this year is Helen Opper, director of The Art Hall OKC and independent fine art curator and appraiser. Working alongside Opper to choose the spotlight and survey artists will be the emerging curator, Cara Alizadeh-Fard.
"I am excited and honored to serve as the momentum guest curator and work with Oklahoma's next generation of talented visual artists!" said Opper.
Selected by the curators in December 2021, the three spotlight artists receive an honorarium of $1,000 each to create new artistic projects for Momentum. The spotlight artists also receive three months of guidance from the guest and emerging curator, in efforts to refine their projects.
“Momentum is a vital piece in our Oklahoma arts ecosystem — it is important that we support our next generation of visual artists so we can cultivate and retain their talent in our state,” said Krystle Kaye, OVAC’s executive director. “This program celebrates these artists and connects them with curators, the public, and other emerging artists, strengthening connections in our art community.”
Thomas Jones, Momentum committee co-chair, expressed the significance of this exhibition for the community.
“To gain momentum and have a positive culture in our community, we have to put in work and crank the flywheel. It’s impossible to know exactly what Oklahoma City will look like in the years to come, but we can always take a step in the direction of goodness. Being a part of the Momentum team excites me, to help provide a platform for the artistic culture of OKC to be expressed,” he said.
For more information regarding Momentum 2022, visit www.MomentumOklahoma.org.
