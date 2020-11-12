MUSKOGEE - Two showings of the 2018 superhero movie "Aquaman" will benefit 14-year-old Aubri Moore, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
The movie will be Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. and 7, in the Roxy Theater, 220W. Okmulgee St. Admission is $5 per person, and $1 from each admission will be donated to Aubri and family. Muskogee's Characters 4 A Cause group will be on site with Aquaman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Mera to greet guests and help in supporting Aubri.
Refreshments will be available. Social distancing in seating will be maintained. For more information, call the Roxy at 918-684-6366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.