Area filmmakers discuss Oscar winners for Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards show was broadcast Sunday, March 12, but several of those in the film industry in Cherokee County did not tune in.
Steve Cypert, an ICTC instructor and local moviemaker, said he does not watch the Oscars, but will often pay attention to headlines that say who won.
"I don't have any ambition of becoming a famous person getting an Oscar, so it doesn't really hit home for me, but I certainly appreciate how excited everybody else gets about it," said Cypert.
Cypert said he was "particularly taken" with "Everything Everywhere All At Once" when it first came out in March 2022, but never expected it to win Best Picture at the Oscars.
"It was basically a little production done mostly by about five people, and yet they managed to get a big movie quality out of it, which was amazing, so in hindsight, I can see why they won," said Cypert.
Cypert said the way the awards are decided is a "guarded secret," but with the loss of viewership the Academy Awards has experienced over the past several years, they may have chosen movies that everyday people may enjoy or be in favor of.
According to Statista, 18.7 million people watched the ceremony. This was an increase over the 2021 airing of 10.4 million, but has decreased since the 2020 show, with 23.6 million viewers.
Due to streaming, Jeremy Scott, director of the regional indie film "Brinlee," said many people like himself do not watch as many movies, which could be a contribution to the loss in viewership.
"Why watch a really long awards show for a bunch of stuff that you don't really care about, because what you care about is on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Paramount Network?" said Scott. "You don't have a dog in the fight, so to speak."
Scott has not watched the Oscars since 1997. He said his boycott started because he believed the movie "Sling Blade" should have been nominated for every entry in 1997, but every film was losing to "The English Patient."
"That movie was just horrible. It was just bad, and long. It was ridiculous, and - I don't know - then I was just like, 'This is just stupid. Why am I watching this 9-1/2-hour long show, just to get mad?" said Scott. "Then as I've gotten older, I've just come to the realization that, how can you judge that? For instance, Best Actor. They didn't play the same part. What makes these people the authority on what the best picture was for that year?"
Scott said he doesn't believe art can be judged fairly this way, so he would prefer a showcase of certain takes and movies instead.
Christopher Coursey, local director and producer, said he normally watches the Academy Awards every year, but was unable to this year due to a busy schedule. Coursey has tried to keep up with the show's winners since its airing.
Coursey said he loves to see films, such as "Everything Everywhere All At Once," win and make it to the award show, especially since it featured a visual effects team that didn't go to school for their craft.
"It's inspiring that if you put good work and dedication into something, it can be something, and it's not just people who went to school," said Coursey. "Not that there's anything wrong with that, but it's just great to see that it takes effort and dedication more than it takes a degree to make something happen."
Seeing who wins and why at the Oscars helps filmmakers like Coursey get exposure to what people look for in films and to learn the names of people in various movie departments.
Coursey mainly works with films featuring Native Americans, which he would like to see more of in the future.
"The more representation, the better," said Coursey. "It's great to see the representation that's coming out now and the focus on that, but hopefully we can move beyond just one or two actors in a certain film, or just one person involved in the film who is Native American."
