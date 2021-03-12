Area residents plan to get their Irish on

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 30.4 million U.S. residents, or 9.2 percent of the population, claimed Irish ancestry in 2019, and many more celebrate with them on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave., is gearing up for a festive event Wednesday.
“We are always excited to get the community in the spirit of the different holidays, so we thought some Celtic music, Irish food, Irish beer, and Irish cocktails was the perfect way to do so,” said Chris Whytal, Kroner & Baer co-owner. “Also, last year, St. Patrick's Day was the day we closed for the next two months. We are ready to put this behind us and get life back to normal.”
From 6-9 p.m., the local Celtic band Bear Creek Troupe will be performing, and drink and food specials will be available.
“We will have green beer, Danny Boi Irish Red on tap, Cabin Boys Kilkenny on tap, Guinness Stout on tap, and Guinness Harp on tap. We will be serving Black and Tans, Irish car bombs, Irish coffee, and for food, we will have the Hangry Baer Kitchen menu and the special of the night will be corn beef and cabbage.,” said Whytal.
No cover will be charged.
“We have a new family-friendly patio downstairs that we opened last weekend, but upstairs will be 21 and up,” said Whytal. “Hopefully music will be on the [upstairs] patio if weather permits.”
According to co-owner Gary Kirkpatrick, Ned’s will be having its annual Ned's St. Patrick's Party. For details, check the bar’s Facebook page closer to the day, or swing by 316 N. Muskogee Ave. and grab a Ned’s St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt.
“Ned’s is big on St. Patty’s Day,” said Nate Jones, local bartender and manager. “We’ll also be celebrating all day at The Branch, and it’s open mic night.”
Jones said The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave., will have drink and food specials, including a Car Bomb Burger and bangers and mash.
An Irish car bomb is a drink with Guinness beer, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and Bailey’s Irish Cream. That is just one of the drinks listed on the Dewain’s Place St. Patrick’s Day menu. Others include: Jameson margarita; Irish mule; shamrock shot with creme de menthe and creme de cacao; lucky leprechaun with Midori and lemon sour; and more.
The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road, is ready to get the spring season started, and has four nights of live music set for next week.
“We’re a kid-friendly place,” said Marla Jones, The Deck manager. “We’ll have music outside weather permitting.”
The Deck will open March 17-18 at 5 p.m., and the bands start at 6 p.m., with Vince Turner on Wednesday, and Russ Jones on Thursday.
“We usually have Wine and Wings Wednesday, but we won’t have wings this week. We’ll have frozen wine-a-ritas and a shorter menu, which will be nachos, burgers, chicken chunks, pizza, calzones, pulled pork sandwiches,and appetizers,” said Jones.
Friday and Saturday, The Deck will open at 11 a.m. for lunch, and then have live music at 7 p.m., with local favorites Brett & Terri on March 19, and the Pearson Brothers on March 20.
Those ages 4 and up interested in dancing a Irish jig or reel, can learn how with a free class being offered in March by Lena Gladkova-Huffman at McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance in Tahlequah.
“Irish dance is one of the most demanding dance types because it requires an artist to be in the top shape. It is unique, rich in tradition, and the music, which American bluegrass is styled after, is so upbeat and cheerful,” said Gladkova-Huffman. “I started Irish dance at the age of 27. It has kept me fit, given me artistic outlet, competitive, performance and travel opportunities, and empowered me to pursue the difficult process to become an international certified teacher. I plan on becoming an international judge, while continuing to be the best teacher I can be for my students.”
The pandemic has prevented Huffman’s Irish dancers from doing a lot of live shows, but they have been promoting the dance style and culture with schools across North America. They are also working on a show, “A Journey Home,” which will be performed April 10-11. The Saturday show will feature an Irish menu, with dinner starting at 6 p.m. and the show at 7. The Sunday show will begin at 3 p.m., and both shows will be in the Wagoner Civic Center. Tickets cost $30 for the dinner and show, with a limit of 60 people, and show-only tickets are $15 each. For tickets, contact Gladkova-Huffman at 918-803-1408 or encoreperformingsociety@gmail.com.
