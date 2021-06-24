PINE BLUFF, Arkansas – "Dorminita’s Short Stories," a new book by Nik, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
Dorminita’s Short Stories are glimpses into colorful, complicated lives of people trying to make the best choices to gain happiness, forgiveness, and love.
Nik was born Aug. 22, 1981 and is a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She is a Marine Corps veteran who is retired. She is a graduate of Campbell University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in science. Nik is a budding writer with an array of writing.
"Dorminita’s Short Stories" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.
