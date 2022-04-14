Arkansas native Joe Nichols bringing the hits to Seven Bar April 21

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Known for being a mainstay of country music for two decades, Joe Nichols is bringing his iconic songs of southern storytelling to Seven Bar for a free show at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on April 21 at 8 p.m.
Nichols is known for bridging the gap between the genre’s old-school roots and contemporary era. With multiplatinum success, three Grammy nominations, a CMA award and an ACM trophy, Nichols is known for hits like “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Brokenheartsville,” “Gimme That Girl,” “Sunny and 75” and “The Impossible.”
The Rogers, Arkansas, native has opened for the legendary Garth Brooks, duetted with Dolly Parton on “If I Were a Carpenter” and created a slow cover of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” His recent single, “Home Run,” was released in 2021, and his newest album, “Good Day for Living,” was released in February 2022.
For more information on Nichols, go to www.JoeNichols.com.
Located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line, Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is the region’s leading casino entertainment destination, serving northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
