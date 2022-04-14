Arkansas native Joe Nichols bringing the hits to Seven Bar April 21

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&