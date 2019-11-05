Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for its third play of the 46th season, "Arsenic and Old Lace," written by Joseph Kesselring and directed by Mike Phillips, on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 11-12, at 7 p.m at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
The play is a classic, ready-made comedy hit. It features two charming, innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously "acceptable" roomers; the antics of their nephew, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the not-so-innocent activities of the other nephew. Show dates are Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 21-23, 2020 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The cast consists of 11 men and three women. Leading roles are the two spinster aunts and the fiance of the third nephew. There are parts for men with no lines. Also needed are sound, light, backstage technicians, prop people and set builders. Volunteers may come to the auditions.
