BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Early Bird General Admission and Reserve Room Tasting tickets are now on sale for Walton Arts Center’s annual Art of Wine Uncorked!, an evening of wine and food sampling, 7-11 p.m. on Friday, July 22.
A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets are available now at a discounted price of $65. Once those tickets are sold out, General Admission ticket prices will increase to $75. Reserve Room Tasting tickets are also available for $150 and include a dedicated entrance and access to the Reserve Room with premier selections of wines and additional restaurant options.
Tickets can be purchased online at Art of Wine Festival, in person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box office, or by calling 479-443-5600. Those purchasing tickets must be 21 or older. Stay tuned for more information about the annual Winemaker's Dinner on Tuesday, July 19, featuring a collaborative menu from Chef Elliot Hunt of Atlas the Restaurant and Chef William Mauk of Ella's Table.
