Artists and patrons of the annual free Erotic Art Show filtered into Tahlequah Creates to have their submissions admired or to take a peek at a variety of works Feb. 10-11.
The show, which has taken place for almost 23 years in Tahlequah, featured art in various styles, such as acrylic, metal, multimedia, photography, oil, etc.
“It’s mostly for the artists and those who might be interested in another level of artistic endeavor,” said Sue Damron, Tahlequah Creates treasurer. “Not everybody is aware of or concerned about or interested in erotic art, but for those who are, it's just another [high-brow art]. In some communities, it’s considered high-brow art if you can do erotic art well, without being pornographic, because you don’t cross that line. Porn is trash, but a good nude is real art. Every museum in the country has [nudes].”
She said they had over 14 people participating in this year's show, which was an increase from the previous year. During the 2022 show, only 10 artists showed up to the event due to bad weather.
While the venue has changed since the art show’s first appearance in 1999 at the now-closed Iguana Cafée, Damron said the subject matter presented has not, even though each piece of work is different.
Charles Madison is an artist who participated in the Erotic Art Show by entering a graphite and paint piece. The event marked the first time he was invited to a gallery art show, which he said was an amazing opportunity.
“Valentine’s Day is coming up. People are going to be hanging out together and they might need some inspiration for getting together and enjoying their time together,” said Madison.
Damron said she expected to have a decent-sized turnout, but was not certain how much artwork would be bought at the showing.
“It just depends on the crowd if they purchase. A lot of times, they just come to look,” said Damron.
Kelly Anquoe, Tahlequah Creates manager, said he hopes the show will provide artists with opportunity, especially since it does not charge artists to enter, nor does it take any earnings if an item is sold.
“That’s how we attract artists, because any other gallery is going to charge anywhere from 20%-50% commission. This show is zero,” said Anquoe.
Anquoe said the show is the only one Tahlequah Creates does commission-free every year, which they use as a type of recruitment for artists. When it comes to the general public, Anquoe said he wants those enjoying the artwork to learn expression.
“[It's] just that they have the abilities and are allowed to express themselves and be their natural selves, and we hope to promote that for the entire community because that leads to, I think, healthier relationships and friendships by being your natural self,” said Anquoe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.