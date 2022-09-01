Arthur Morris wins World Series of Poker’s 2022 Hard Rock Tulsa Circuit Championship

TULSA – A new poker champion has been named at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa as Dallas native Arthur Morris secured his first professional victory in the World Series of Poker’s Hard Rock Tulsa circuit’s Main Event Monday, Aug. 29.
Morris beat out 646 other players for the $1,700 Main Event title that came with a $182,379 top prize. Morris also earned a World Series of Poker Circuit gold ring and a seat in the $1,000,000 Tournament of Champions, which will be held in Las Vegas in 2023.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Morris. “I’ve had an outrageous amount of unofficial final tables this past year, and it’s really tough to make it that deep with nothing to show for it. But I really feel now that I’m getting over that hump.”
Morris shared the final table with Mike Cordell, who took an early 2:1 chip lead against Morris but finished as the runner-up with a prize of $112,717 following Morris’ nut flush in the final heads-up battle. Cedric Trevino came in third with $82,737 in winnings.
The World Series of Poker Circuit returned to Hard Rock Tulsa for its first of two stops of the 2022-‘23 season, where a $978,690 overall prize pool was generated. WSOP Circuit events are a series of poker tournaments hosted throughout the United States and the world, beginning in early August each year and culminating the following summer with the Tournament of Champions where the victor earns a WSOP gold bracelet.
For more information on the 2022-‘23 WSOP circuit, visit www.WSOP.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
