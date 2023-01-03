Artist George Fulk to host Muskogee watercolor class

MUSKOGEE - George Fulk will teach a watercolor class sponsored by the Muskogee Art Guild Art and Fun on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the MAG studio.
The studio is at 106 S. Main St. Muskogee, OK 74401.
All supplies and tools will be furnished, and no experience is necessary for the class.
Participants will learn how to combine opaque gouache with transparent watercolor to create an interesting painting.
Fulk will show participants how to paint a simple composition of fall yellow aspens in Taos against deep green fir trees.
It's a chance for participants to learn a new painting technique and to go home with a nice piece of art.
The class will cost $25 for MAG members and $35 for non-members.
To sign up, go to muskogeeartguild.org.
Payment will need to be made with a credit card via PayPal at the time of registration.
